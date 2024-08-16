Subscribe
🔬Consumptioning: Retail Sales & the Stock Market
Plus: Gold is at a crossroads; Steel is on the chopping block; and much more!
6 hrs ago
9
🔬Inflation Drops, Hopes Rise
Plus: Mars' mega merger; and much more!
Aug 15
13
2
🔬Tech Bubble Flashbacks
Plus: Starbucks shareholders rejoice over activists; and much more!
Aug 14
12
4
🔬More of the Sahm?: The Cool New Recession Indicator
"The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs
Aug 13
18
2
🔬 Market Catches Its Breadth
Mortgage rate are almost affordable again; the Cloud is fine (whatever that is); and much more!
Aug 12
18
1
🔬What the Hell Is Reporting Season Anyway?
Plus: Why does Disney continue to suck? And much more!
Aug 9
9
🔬 Are Wall Street Analysts Useless?
"Opportunities come infrequently.
Aug 8
16
2
🔬Chip Happens: The Semiconductor Reporting Wrap-up
Plus: The VIX needs some context; and much more!
Aug 7
17
🔬Sayonara Stocks: Japan's Sumo-Sized Slump
Plus: The Tech 'correction' is now a sell-off; and much more!
Aug 6
17
🔬Mag7 Reality Check
Plus: What can interest rates cuts do for you! And much more!
Aug 2
16
🔬Reporting Season... err, Report!
Plus: Nvidia CEO is having a better week than me; and much more!
Aug 1
13
1
July 2024
🔬Revenge of the Laggards
Plus: that Rate Cut feelin'; QXO's divebomb; and much more!
Jul 31
20
